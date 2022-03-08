YouTube
    Gokulraj murder case: Madurai court sentences 10 to life imprisonment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Mar 08: An SC/ST special court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to ten people, including the prime accused, in the sensational Gokulraj murder case of 2015.

    Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latter's family. He was found dead near the railway track at Thoddipalayam in a case of 'honour killing' in June 2015.

    Police registered a case against 16 people, including Yuvaraj who is the founder of the outfit Dheeran Chinnnamalai Gounder Peravai. Yuvaraj was the prime accused in the 'honour killing' of the Dalit youth.

    The case took a twist when DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case, allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances just a few months after Gokulraj's death in 2015.

    The case was handed over to CB-CID for a thorough investigation, and the Madurai SC/ST special court for trial.

    X