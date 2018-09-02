GoAir flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine snag mid-air

Bengaluru, Sep 2: A GoAir flight G8-283 from Bengaluru to Pune made an emergency landing at Bengaluru airport due to a major snag in engine mid-air, on Saturday.

In a statement, GoAir said,''The flight suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure Captain returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights. Sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers.''

The failure of neo engines has been persistent with several similar cases reported earlier. The DGCA hasn't taken any action to ensure that such engines remain grounded and are not allowed to fly. The incident comes after DGCA recently submitted a report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation saying there is no immediate concern with A320 neo aircrafts.