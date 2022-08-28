YouTube
    Goa govt ready to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI, if required: Sawant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 28: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required.

    Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

    The state police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.

    Talking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already spoken to him requesting for a detailed investigation into the case.

    Sawant said his Haryana counterpart told him that the Phogat family wants the CBI to take over the case.

    I don't have any issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to the CBI, the Goa CM said.

    Sawant also said the Goa Police are thoroughly investigating the case.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
