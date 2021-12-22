YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to retain power in Goa in the assembly elections 2022, as per the latest survey conducted by Polstrat-NewsX.

    How Many Seats win BJP Win in Goa Elections 2022?
    The saffron party is projected to comfortably win despite the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trying its best to spring a surprise in the forthcoming polls. The survey claims that the BJP would win 20-22 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly.

    Goa Election 2022 Prediction: Will Mamata, Kejriwal make big impact on the outcome?

    The ruling party is projected to get a 32.80 per cent vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party comes second as it is predicted to win 5-7 seats. It is projected to get a 22.10 vote share.

    Whereas Congress is projected to get only 4-6 seats with an 18.80 vote share. And the TMC seems like not making any impact as per the survey.

    The 19 per cent of respondents said that mining will be the major voting issue followed by tourism revival (14.30%), infrastructure (13.80%), vaccination (12.20%), and heritage sites (11.10%), NewsX report claims.

    BJP's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is the first choice for 31.40 per cent of respondents, while 23.60% of respondents opted for Congress' Digambar Kamat.

    Interestingly, 33.50 per cent of respondents say that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not make an impact in elections and 38 per cent have the same view about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Read more about:

    goa goa election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 21:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021
