Goa Election 2022: ‘Lobo, Parrikar won’t win, BJP coming with majority’, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Feb 14: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he is fully confident that BJP will win over 22 seats.

"PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10yrs & PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority," Sawant said.

"I am in Cotombi Village and have cast my vote. I appeal to public to come out in huge numbers to vote. BJP govt's work is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar (independent) & Michael Lobo (Congress) won't win, as BJP is coming with a majority," he added.

The voting is underway in Goa to decide the fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats.

Traditionally a state with bipolar politics, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls. The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.

During the 2017 elections, the Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13. The BJP had then quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

The BJP, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance this time, is trying to retain power in the coastal state. The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while its ally GFP has fielded three.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:58 [IST]