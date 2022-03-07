Goa Election 2022 Exit Poll Results: P-MARQ Predicts Neck-to-neck Fight

BJP set for comfortable win in UP says India News exit polls

Goa exit polls: P-MARQ predicts neck-to-neck fight in coastal state

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 7: The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in Goa with the ruling BJP and Congress predicted to win an equal number of seats in the recently-held state elections.

As per the exit poll, the BJP and Congress are predicted to win 13-17 seats in the 40-member assembly. The TMC, in its maiden attempt, is predicted to win 2-4 seats while Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win around 2-6 seats.

The single-phase polling was held on February 14 in Goa for the 40 assembly seats which passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the state.

Electoral fate of 301 candidates were locked in EVMs which will be opened on March 10 for counting.

The main contest in Panaji lies between Utpal Parrikar, son of the late chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is contesting as an Independent after the BJP denied him a ticket, against sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate.

Over 11 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes in Goa. They included 9,590 people with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.

Goa witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Local Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, which has tied up with TMC, and the Goa Forward Party, which stitched an alliance with Congress, are also in the fray against the ruling BJP.

The NCP and Shiv Sena have also fielded candidates.