GHMC elections 2020: Why the new members will be sworn in only after 2 months

Hyderabad, Dec 04: The newly elected GHMC Corporators will have to wait for two months to take oath.

This is because the term of the current GHMC council lasts till February 10. This situation has arisen because the polls were conducted early. The previous elections were held after the vacancies were declared by the government.

Following the declaration of the results, the government with the recommendation of the GHMC and the State Election Commission will publish a gazette notification with the names of the corporators. The SEC will then issue a notification for the mayor and deputy mayor elections.

To hold the mayoral polls, there should be one half of the number of total members who are entitled to vote in the elections.

For the oath taking the members will be called in Telugu alphabetic order of their surnames. In case there is no surname then the first name will be taken into consideration.