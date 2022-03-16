'Ghar ki Congress' remark: Adhir Ranjan hits out at Sibal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 16: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at his party colleague Kapil Sibal for the latter's "Sab ki Congress...ghar ki Congress" remark.

    Chowdhury said Sibal found everything to be good when he was in Congress but feels things are bad in the Congress now that the United Progressive Alliance government is no longer at the Centre.

    "Kapil Sibal kahan k neta hain mujhe pata nahi. He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad," the Lok Sabha member said. "I don't know what's his (Kapil Sibal) mass base.

    The infighting in the Congress continued after the CWC meet, with the party's Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore Tuesday hitting out at senior leader Kapil Sibal for his remarks against the leadership and accusing him of speaking the language of the RSS-BJP.

    Sibal has said that Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party.

    The remarks came after the Congress Working Committee met on Sunday, and after almost five hours of deliberations urged Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead and initiate changes required to strengthen the party.

    The CWC also rejected Gandhi's offer to make any and every sacrifice for the party, which was construed by some as an offer of Gandhi family to step aside and reposed faith in her leadership.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 15:05 [IST]
    Settings X
    X