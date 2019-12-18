Get the best coverage of the Jharkhand assembly results only on DailyHunt

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    The long drawn five phase Jharkhand assembly elections have concluded and counting is set to take place on December 23.

    Comprising 81 members, a party would need 42 seats to have a majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. With the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, just concluded it would be interesting to see what the landscape in the politics of Jharkhand would have to offer.

    Polling was held in Jharkhand in 5 phases. The first phase was held on November 30, while the second and third phases were held on December 7 and 12 respectively. The fourth and fifth phases were held on December 16 and 20 respectively.

    At DailyHunt, we are committed to giving you the best coverage, lighting fast updates, trends, just to name a few. We have a proven track record and this time too the results will be delivered to you in the most accurate manner.

    DailyHunt will provide you with not only the best coverage, but will also keep you updated with all the analysis and trends in the most unbiased manner.

    Accurate, quick, unbiased and beyond news: Here is what is on offer for December 23:

    • Live and lighting fast updates of results from across 20 states.
    • Numbers, comparison with past results, and updates on major change in trends.
    • Trends emerging from states/constituencies, and which way is the political wind blowing.
    • A thorough drill down into data and how results matter to the common man.
    • Social media reactions, Twitter trends, viral memes, trending videos and what people think about these results.
