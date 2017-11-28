GES 2017: Here's what Ivanka Trump is scheduled to do today

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early on Tuesday morning ahead of the inauguration of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), 2017.

She was directly driven to Hotel Trident in Madhapur in a special vehicle that came from the USA. Later, Ivanka would meet Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at HICC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive at Begumpet airport on Tuesday. He would then reach Miyapur Metro rail station by helicopter where he will be inaugurating the metro project. He would later reach HICC where he would officially meet Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump will address the summit on "Be the change - Women Entrepreneurs' Leadership".

Later in the evening, Modi will host a dinner for the White House adviser in the iconic 101-chair dining room of the heritage hotel, once the home of the Nizams or rulers of the formerly princely state of Hyderabad.

A five-course menu inspired by Hyderabad's famed cuisine is being readied for the guest by the hotel's team of culinary experts, led by executive chef Sajesh Nair.

The menu will showcase Telangana's unique cooking styles and present diners with an array of choices. Famed delicacies such as dahi ke kebab, gosht shikampuri kebab, kubani ke malai kofta, murg pista ka salan and sitaphal kulfi will be presented over several courses - Aghaz (soup), Mezban (appetisers), Waqfa (sorbet), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq e shahi (dessert).

After the dinner, Ivanka would return to hotel Trident while PM Modi will leave for New Delhi.

The GES has previously been held in Washington DC, Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Silicon Valley. The GES 2017 will highlight the theme "Women First, Prosperity for All" and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

