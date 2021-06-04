General Rani 2.0 now haunts the ISI and what is her Punjab connect

New Delhi, June 04: General Rani of Pakistan is back in the news again. This time due to her close links with the ISI Chief, Faiz Hameed.

This is Pakistan's second General Rani, the first being Aqleem Akthar. Reports have sai that the daughter of General Rani is a famous journalist in Pakistan and she was present at the ISI chief's house. Reports also said that seeing her, the ISI chief's wife opened fire.

Senior Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir hinted at a shooting at the house of ISI chief. It was said that his wife had fired at a call girl at the home. Reports have said that After Faiz Hameed was caught by his wife with another girl. In a video Mir without taking names mentions a General Rani. He also indicates that the wife fired a shot.

A tweet by Khizar Abbas said that the ISI chief Faiz Hameed was caught by wife with another girl. When Najam Sethi (senior journalist) said that Pakistan diplomats go to USA to sleep with girls, it now feels completely true."

Now questions are being raised whether the new General Rani is journalist Aroosa Alam . She is the daughter of the original General Rani, Aqleem Akthar. In the late 1960s, she was considered to be the most influential woman in Pakistan since she was a muse of Pakistani dictator, General Yahya Khan.

She was the go to person for many bureaucrats and politicians in case they wanted to General Khan. A Friday Times report says that she was married off early to a policeman. She remained a dutiful wife and had six children. Once on a holiday at Muree, the wind blew away the burqa from her face. Enjoying the wind softly breezing across her face, she let it make her burqa flap away and expose her face, the report said.

Her husband was agitated and admonished her. She took away the burqa and flung it at her husband asking him to wear it, the report also said. She left with her 6 children and since she had no support, she decided to get close to powerful men.

She started going to nightclubs and used beautiful young woman who had run away from their homes to lure rich and powerful men. It was a clip that was frequented by the military brass of Pakistan, that General Khan met her and fell in love with her. When a leftist movement between 1968 and 1969 forced General Ayub Khan to resign, he installed General Yahya Khan as the new head. It was at this time that Aqleem was called General Rani in the press. Using Khan's power, she became rich and one of the most powerful and influential persons in Pakistan. She passed away at the age of 70 in 2002.

Now if you enter our homes with guns and tanks, we may not retaliate in the same way, but we will reveal your heavily guarded secrets. We will reveal whose wife shot whom and who was General Rani in this case. It is largely believed that the lady in question is Aroosa Alam, the same woman who had put Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on a sticky wicket.

Amidst the dissent that Singh is facing in Punjab, a video allegedly of Alam talking to the CM is being circulated on the social media. This issue had cropped up in 2018 as well after Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Islamabad and hugged the Pakistan Army chief.

An India Today report had said that Alam is a Pakistani defence journalist and in Punjab she is known as the special, close lady friend of Captain Singh. She had occupied a special seat at the swearing in ceremony of Captain Singh. She is a regular at the CM's house in Chandigarh, but no longer visits Patiala because the family does not appreciate it, the report also said.

She met Amarinder Singh in 2004 during his visit to Pakistan. Alam was seen for the first time with Captain Singh in 2007, but she clarified that they were just friends. The People's Maharaja, a biography on the Punjab CM has a chapter on Aroosa and it says that the relationship was beautiful, will last long and that she was proud of the same.

She is said to have inherited her mother's network and chose to do the defence beat as she had an inside view.

Friday, June 4, 2021