    Gelatine sticks found outside Ambani residence were capable of triggering low intensity blast: Forensics

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The preliminary analysis of the gelatinous sticks recovered from the SUV parked outside the house of Mukesh Ambani were capable of only triggering a low intensity blast. The findings were put out by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Mumbai's Kalina.

    On Friday, officials of the Mumbai police recreated the crime scene outside Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, where a bomb scare was reported recently.

    Gelatine sticks found outside Ambani residence were capable of triggering low intensity blast: Forensics
    NIA forensic experts investigate seized high-end cars, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai

    NIA and forensic officials made suspended cop Sachin Vaze walk the stretch in a bid to recreate the crime scene. On Friday night, the crime scene was re-created after the Mumbai Police blocked the road leading up Ambani's home. One forensic expert perched himself atop a car, hole another went on a huge ladder next to the CCTV cameras. The measurements of all these positions were also taken.

    Ambani security scare: NIA to now probe death of Mansukh Hiren

    The vehicles were asked to switch off the headlights and media persons were told not to switch on the camera lights. At around 10.40 pm, the NIA team arrived at the spot along with Vaze. The suspended cop was made to walk a few times while the other details were captured by the forensic team. Vaze was then asked to wear a PPE kit and tie a handkerchief around his head. He was again asked to take position in the middle of the road and walk to the footpath on the left towards, Antilia, Ambani's home.

    As he walked, Vaze seemed to have lost balance. When asked if he was alright, he replied in the affirmative and started to walk again. He was then taken away by the NIA officials, following which the entire cordoning was removed.

    NIA officials say that this exercise would help them piece together an explainer. This would help them understand what transpired on the night of February 24, when the explosive laden vehicle was found.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 16:19 [IST]
    X