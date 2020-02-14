Geelani stable, Pakistan indulging in rumour mongering

New Delhi, Feb 14: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have geared themselves up for a possible security situation in the aftermath of reports suggesting that the health of separatist, S A S Geelani is deteriorating.

Sources in the Home Ministry tells OneIndia that Geelani had undergone a health check up and he is fine at the moment. The MHA suspects that these reports could be a ploy on the part of Pakistan to spread rumours and incite trouble in the Valley.

In case of any such eventuality, there is bound to be a large gathering at the funeral, which could turn out to be a nightmare for the security personnel. On Thursday, there were reports that the separatist was very ill. Further there were also messages urging the people to pray for his recovery.

Geelani who has been ailing for several years now has been confined to his home. It may be recalled that in the wake of rumours, mobile services had been snapped in the Valley on Wednesday. However by Thursday the services were restored. His family too clarified that he was stable.

However security agencies are leaving nothing to chance owing to Geelani's age and illness. Geelani in his will had said that he wants his funeral to be held at Hyderpora in Srinagar. However the Hurriyat Conference says that the funeral should be held at the Eidgah Ground. Officials say that an emergency medical check up had been held and Geelani has been declared as stable.