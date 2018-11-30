GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in July-September quarter

New Delhi, Nov 30: The economy grew at 7.1 per cent in the July-September period against 8.2 per cent in the June quarter, government data showed on Friday.

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2018-19 is estimated at 33.98 lakh crore, as against 31.72lakh crore in Q2 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 7.1 percent

The median consensus in a poll of economists by news agency Reuters had put annual GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in the second quarter.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134.8 in October 2018, which was 4.8 per cent higher as compared to the index of October 2017. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2018-19 was 5.4 per cent.