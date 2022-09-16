Gautam Adani briefly becomes world’s second richest person

What Congress said on Adani's bid for NDTV

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 16: Adani group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday briefly became the world's second richest person surpassing France's Bernard Arnault when his net worth rose to $155.5 billion (Rs 12.37 lakh crore).

Adani's net worth rose by $5.2 billion, a hike of 3.49 per cent, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. He was narrowly ahead of French tycoon Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

However, as per the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, now Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault has secured the world's second richest title again by a narrow margin. The net worth of Bernard Arnault is $153.7 B, while Adani's is $152.6 B.

The ranking of the two business tycoons likely to change again in the near future as the difference between the two net worth is so narrow.

US businessman Elon Musk continues to have a firm hold on the top spot of the global wealth ranking. His net worth is $273.5 B.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the second Indian in the top 10 list with a net worth of $92.2 billion.

The other billionaires in the top ten list include Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 17:49 [IST]