GATE 2019: Schedule out now, admit card to be available from Jan 4

India

oi-Vikas SV

The schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam has been released and the admit card for the coveted exam would be made available from January 4, 2019. Click here for complete exam schedule.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to February 10. The GATE 2019 exams will be held in two shifts per day; morning and afternoon.

A total of eight sessions will be held by the authorities for the 24 papers. The sessions are divided as two per day - Forenoon (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

GATE 2019 admit cards will also be available at http://gate.iitm.ac.in from January 4, 2019.