Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: PM Modi, Prez Draupadi Murmu greet nation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

''Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,'' he tweeted. He added, ''Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.'' Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।



यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।



गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/crUwqL6VdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

President Draupadi Murmu sent greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that peace and happiness continues to prevail in the world.

गणेश चतुर्थी पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

विघ्नहर्ता और मंगलमूर्ति भगवान गणेश ज्ञान, सिद्धि और सौभाग्य के प्रतीक हैं। मेरी कामना है कि श्री गणेश के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख,शांति और समृद्धि का संचार हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2022

In a message, the president has said on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,''I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.''

''Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti,'' Murmu said.

''On this occasion, let us pray for the blessings of Lord Ganesha to maintain harmony and cordiality,'' she said.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here are messages, quotes to share with your family, friends on this festival

''We pray that peace and happiness continues to prevail in the world,'' the president was quoted in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Today, Ganesh chaturthi is being celebrated across the country. The birth anniversary of Lord Ganapati is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. Ganeshotsav is celebrated with gaiety across several states including Maharashtra. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi lasts for 10 days as it begins on Chaturthi and ends on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.