Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: No public celebration allowed in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 08: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

COVID-19: Public Ganesh Pooja celebrations in Bengaluru restricted to three days

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.