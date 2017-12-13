Gandhi family took all decisions, reduced Manmohan Singh to titular head: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday used a series of email exchanges between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a former Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan and accused that the Gandhi family interfered in the work of the previous UPA government and reduced the power of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to "just a titular head".

"We have accessed email in which Jayanti Natarajan when UPA minister was even willing to go home to meet personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi. This was how people not a part of government interfered in governance during UPA," said Piyush Goyal at a press conference in New Delhi.

"Email exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan show that all decisions were directly taken by the family and PM Manmohan Singh was just a titular head," he charged.

He said that the emails showed that Rahul had instructed Natarajan to not give environmental clearance to the Nirma project in Gujarat.

"Rahul Gandhi opposed Nirma and instructed Jayanthi Natarajan to not give environmental clearance. He was willing to kill jobs in Gujarat to undermine, to hurt the developmental agenda of Narendra Modi," he said.

OneIndia News