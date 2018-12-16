Galaxy of leaders attend Karunanidhi statue unveiling in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 16: Months after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, a statue of the late leader is to be unveiled at Anna Arivalayam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) headquarters in Chennai, on Sunday.

The unveiling of Karunanidhi's statue will serve as an occasion for parties to formalise and present an alternative political alignment, one that will be a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government.

The DMK has invited both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for the event as they have been close to Karunanidhi. Leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are in Chennai after the party's big victory in the Hindi heartland in what is seen as another show of opposition strength.

His statue will be located besides a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai. Karunanidhi passed away on Aug. 7 this year at 94.

This is the second time the opposition DMK is utilising its event as a platform to display opposition unity ahead of the polls.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, would attend the function. The DMK had also invited leaders of Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party, Telugu Rashtriya Samiti and Aam Admi Party for the ceremony.

After he walked out from the BJP-led NDA, Chandrababu Naidu had been striving to unite all the 'secular' parties under one roof and cobble up a formidable alliance against the Centre.