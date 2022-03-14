Funny animal attack: Check out what a deer did when a cheetah tried to attack it

And you thought only Spiderman could do it: Watch Bihar’s Spider Girls climbing walls effortlessly

New Delhi, Mar 14: Nothing can be more thrilling than to watch videos from the animal kingdom. One such video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a deer can be grazing freely in the field, seemingly unaware of the fact that a cheetah is ready to pounce.

A few moments later, the cheetah attacks the deer but to everyone's shock, it was not hurt due to a fence that is between them.

The Cheetah continues to graze, did not even shy away. Though, the big cat tries to bite through the wired fence, it was not successful.

"Window shopping by Cheetah..." tweeted Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022

"The attitude of the deer is too much!. I would like to now, why can't the big cat jump over the fence?," tweeted a user.

"Surprised to see that the deer is not running as an instinct on seeing a predator," wrote another.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 15:27 [IST]