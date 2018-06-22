English

Funding naxals: NIA arrests one from Bihar

    The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person from Bihar in connection with a naxalite related case. Umesh Kumar Yaddav, a resident of Bihar was arrested under the provisions of the Arms Act.

    The NIA had arrested Musafir Shahni, Dilip Sahni and Kamlesh Bhagat in connection with the same case.

    The case relates to recovery of Arms and Ammunitions and Funds from accused Anil Ram at Muzaffarpur. The arrested accused are members of a proscribed organisation and had collected arms and ammunition. They were also involved in an extortion racket to raise funds, the NIA said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 6:08 [IST]
