Fully vaccinated? Now get your Universal Pass cum certificate: Here's how to download
India
New Delhi, Jan 25: The Central government has introduced the Universal Pass cum Certificate for fully vaccinated citizens. This Universal Pass will be useful for travel by public transport, entry in offices, malls, airports, railway stations, etc.
Without this you will not get entry. To download Universal Pass, you have to follow the steps given below.
How to Download Universal Pass Cum Certificate
- First of all visit the website https://epassmsdma.mahit.org
- After this click on the option of Universal Pass For Double Vaccinated Citizens
- Enter your registered mobile number there, which you submitted at the time of getting the vaccine
- An OTP will come on your registered number
- After submitting the OTP, you will get the option to print or download the certificate
- It also has the facility of uploading photos