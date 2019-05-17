Full majority govt has benefits says Modi in first presser since 2014

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 17: In his first media briefing since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday summarised the benefits of a full majority government and said governance takes a back a back seat when there is a coalition government. He said that in 2014, a full majority government was formed after many decades and that nation can see the benefits.

PM Modi held a joint presser with BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital. Modi also said that the start of an honest government began on May 17, 2014, a day after the Lok Sabha election 2014 results were announced.

LS polls 2019: How these witty one-liners decide the fate of the nation?

"The election results were out on May 16, 2014. A huge casualty took place on May 17 in the same year. Today is May 17. People in 'Satta bazaar' who used to bet for Congress to win in elections faced huge losses then," Modi said.

In 2014, a full majority government was formed and you have seen what difference makes, said PM Modi.

"Rarely has it happened that a majority government after completing five years will come to power again..But, it will change this time. BJP will come back with a bigger mandate in 2019. We want to do more for the country," the Prime Minister said.

Modi ended the briefing by saying, "I have come to thank the media and thank the citizens through the media."

At the end of the briefing, media were keen to ask questioned to the Prime Minister, but Modi refused to take a question and instead pointed towards Amit Shah.