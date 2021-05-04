'Full lockdown' is the only way to stop Covid-19 spread: Rahul Gandhi

Early signs of improvement in COVID-19 situation claims govt, too early to conclude say experts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Slamming the central government for mismanagement regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown.

'GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections,' Gandhi said in a tweet.

'GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people,' he said.

GOI doesn’t get it.



The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections.



GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2021

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal of the way the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections.

The Congress have been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.