Full list of what is allowed and not allowed in Delhi

New Delhi, May 09: The Delhi government has clarified the prohibited and permissible activities during the COVID-19 lockdown. This was done after it came to the notice of the administration that some of the activities were not being allowed by different officials as well as the Residents Welfare Associations on their own accord.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Deve said, it has been brought to the knowledge of the Government that several activities duly allowed as per DDMA order dated 03.05.2020 and revised guidelines of MHA enclosed therewith, are not being allowed by different government authorities as well as RWAs, etc. on their own accord, which is contrary to the spirit of aforesaid guidelines/ orders.

What is prohibited:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions. Online and distance learning is allowed.

Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/police / Government officials/healthcare workers stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls.

Religious places of worship, religious congregations

Cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws

Taxis and cab aggregators

Barber shops, spas and salons

List of permitted activities:

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver. For two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed

Private Offices:

All private offices irrespective of their location (except shopping malls), can operate with upto 33% strength as per the requirement with the remaining persons working from home

SHOPS AND MARKETS:

(a) Al mall, market complexes and markets shall remain dosed. However, shops selling essential goods including books and stationery shops, fan shops in markets and market complexes we permitted

(b) All standalone (single) shops. neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential

(c) Social distancing (2 Gaz ki doori) will be maintained in all cases

(iv) INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES:

(a) All Export Oriented Units

(b) Industrial estates

(c) Manufacturing units of essential goods, Including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices. thew raw material and intermediaries

(d) Production units which require continuous process and their supply chain

(e) Manufadunng of IT hardware. jute industry with staggering shifts

(f) Manufacturing units of packaging materials

(v) CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES :

(a) Only In-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) is allowed

(b) Construction of renewable energy projects is allowed

(vi) E-COMMERCE ACTIVITIES:

E-commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

(vii) MOVEMENT OF GOODS: Movement of goods/cargo (.ncluding empty tucks) whether essential or non-essential, by any mode is permitted

(viii) All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited/ permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under the new guidelines dated lEMay. 2020. prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

(ix) None of the permitted activities under these guidelines is allowed in the Containment Zones.

Measures for welfare:

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 00 pm to 7 00 am

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, as per the National Directives.