Full list of Congress star campaigners for West Bengal elections

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Congress has released a list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal.

The list of star campaigners includes, Sonia, Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee, Mohammad Azharuddin among others.

In his letter to the Election Commission, Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal said that the following leaders of the Indian National Congress would be campaigning as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951, for the ensuing first phase of elections to the legislative assembly of West Bengal to be held on March 27.

