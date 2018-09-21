Fuel prices up again; petrol nears Rs 90 mark in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 21: Fuel prices continued their steep rise, with petrol hitting Rs 89.69/litre in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stood at Rs 82.32 per litre and Rs 73.87 per litre respectively. Petrol prices reached an all-time high of Rs 89.69 in Mumbai whereas the diesel prices stood at Rs 78.42 in the financial capital.

Since the start of the calendar year, the petrol price in Delhi has gone up by 15.4 per cent from Rs 69.97 on January 1, 2018. The hike in diesel price has been steeper. It has gone up by 22 per cent since January 1 when it cost Rs 59.70.

Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.

The rise in fuel prices triggered wider criticism of the government for not cutting excise duty on the heavily taxed petrol and diesel.