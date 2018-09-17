Fuel prices touch all time highs: Petrol at Rs 89.44/litre in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 17: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Monday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

In New Delhi, Petrol at Rs 82.06/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.78/litre (increase by Rs 0.6/litre). Whereas, petrol at Rs 89.44/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.33/litre (increase by Rs 0.7/litre) in Mumbai.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble for the common people.

The Union Government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices.