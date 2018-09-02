  • search

Fuel price rise: Dharmendra Pradhan blames 'isolated' US policies

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news guide
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan today blamed the "isolated" policies of the US for the "abnormally" rising fuel prices in the international markets.

    He said the Centre is concerned about the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel and is taking all measures to check them.

    Dharmendra Pradhan
    Dharmendra Pradhan

    "Due to the isolated policies of America, the value of currencies across the world has fallen in comparison to the US dollar. India's currency has also been affected and the price of fuel has increased abnormally," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

    "Both the factors rise in fuel prices and devaluation of rupee (which) are affecting the economy of India are external reasons," Pradhan added.

    Petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high in four metros across the country today, crossing the previous peak reached on May 29. The prices ranged from Rs 78.52 to Rs 85.93 for petrol and from Rs 70.21 to Rs 74.54 for diesel.

    Earlier today, the Indian rupee slumped to a record low of 71 against the US dollar by falling 26 paise on persistent demand for the US currency amid rising crude prices.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    fuel price hike union petroleum minister dharmendra pradhan united states

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 1:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue