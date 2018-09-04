Never said rise in petrol price is good news, clarifies Nalin Kohli

New Delhi, Sep 4: Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Tuesday said that the rise in fuel prices is good news for states as they will be able to earn more revenue by way of VAT.

Speaking to media, Nalin said,''Rise in fuel prices is good news for states as they will be able to earn more revenue by way of VAT. Yes, the Centre also earns by way of excise, but the states will also get the advantage.''

Earlier in the day, Fuel prices continued their record-breaking run for the 10th straight day. Petrol prices were up by 16 paise to Rs 79.31 per litre in Delhi, while diesel rates saw a jump by 19 paise to Rs.71.34 per litre. Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

The sharp rise has hit the pockets of common man, with consumers are now urging the governments to curb this unabated price rise. The record-breaking hikes have also sparked political fight between the government and the opposition.