  • search

Never said rise in petrol price is good news, clarifies Nalin Kohli

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Tuesday said that the rise in fuel prices is good news for states as they will be able to earn more revenue by way of VAT.

    Nalin Kohli

    Speaking to media, Nalin said,''Rise in fuel prices is good news for states as they will be able to earn more revenue by way of VAT. Yes, the Centre also earns by way of excise, but the states will also get the advantage.''

    Earlier in the day, Fuel prices continued their record-breaking run for the 10th straight day. Petrol prices were up by 16 paise to Rs 79.31 per litre in Delhi, while diesel rates saw a jump by 19 paise to Rs.71.34 per litre. Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

    The sharp rise has hit the pockets of common man, with consumers are now urging the governments to curb this unabated price rise. The record-breaking hikes have also sparked political fight between the government and the opposition.

    Read more about:

    fuel price petrol diesel bjp economy nalin kohli

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue