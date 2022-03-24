From praising India to delay tactics, a desperate Imran Khan is doing everything to save his chair

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: Imran Khan has been making last ditch attempts to cling on as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Opposition has tabled the no-confidence motion and the same will be taken up tomorrow.

Currently the PTI leaders are trying to convince its ally MQM-P not to join the Opposition. On the other hand, the Imran Khan has sought a life time ban for those party members who vote against him.

Further the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a petition filed by the Attorney General. The SC will be dealing with Article 63-A of the Constitution which deals with defections and disqualification of parliamentarians.

The no-confidence vote will come up tomorrow, but there is a chance that the National General Assembly may be adjourned due to the death of a member. The Pakistan Constitution however says that the a no-confidence vote shall mandatorily be put to vote after three days and before seven days.

Analysts say the all-powerful army had 'engineered' the 2018 elections in favour of Khan and media reports speculate that unhappy with the government's performance, the establishment has now become 'neutral'. This has emboldened not just the Opposition parties but also an estimated 20 lawmakers from the ruling PTI and allied parties to move against the government, according to news agency PTI.

Khan on the other hand is leaving no stone unturned and is using everything at his disposal to save his chair. He recently praised India for its independent foreign policy and later the Indian Army for not being corrupt.

However the problem for Khan is that the powerful Pakistan army is of the view that the political turmoil in the country is not good for the nation and hence wants Khan to step down as PM. The no-confidence vote is expected to take place on March 28 provided the motion is admitted by the Speaker today.

The opposition has threatened to disrupt the proceedings if the motion is not taken up. More importantly, the Army is in favour of Khan stepping down as PM. In addition to the political turmoil, the army is upset with Khan's handling of the US and the EU on the Ukraine crisis.

Both Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Bajwa and DG ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum have told Khan to put in his papers. A report in the Hindustan Times said that Khan was asked to put in his papers after the OIC-FM conference. The conference is scheduled for March 22 and 23.

Khan, even got former army chief General Raheel Sharif to meet with General Bajwa. However the top brass of the army is firm on its decision and talks with the former army chief failed.

Reports from Islamabad suggest that Khan may dismiss General Bajwa. However the decision is unlikely to have any ramification as the top brass of the army is united in its decision that Khan must go.

The army is of the view that the Khan has not been able to handle Pakistan's political turmoil and economic crisis. The handling of the West by Khan is also something that has not impressed the army top brass as a result of which it is felt that in the best interest of Pakistan, Khan must go.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 13:27 [IST]