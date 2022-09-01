From agriculture to industries, modern infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Kerala: PM

New Delhi, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that modern infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Kerala.

"From agriculture to industries, this modern infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Kerala. The central government is giving a lot of emphasis on the connectivity of Kerala. Our government is also converting NH 66, which is called the lifeline of Kerala, into 6 lanes. More than 55 thousand crore rupees are being spent on this", the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects of Kochi Metro and Indian Railways worth around Rs 4,600 crore in Kochi. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Kshetram at Kalady village in Kochi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that every nook and corner of Kerala is filled with the joy of the holy festival of Onam. He congratulated everybody for these projects that enhance the Ease of Living and the Ease of Doing Business. "On this auspicious occasion, Kerala has been gifted with connectivity projects worth more than Rs 4,600 crore", the Prime Minister said.

Remarking on the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister said that Indians have taken a colossal resolution to build a developed India in the coming 25 years. "Modern infrastructure has a big role in this roadmap of developed India", he added. The Prime Minister recalled that in 2017, he had the honour of inaugurating the Kochi Metro. Today, the Phase I extension of the Kochi Metro is being inaugurated and the foundation stone for the second phase of the Kochi Metro is also being laid. The Prime Minister said that the second phase of the Kochi Metro is going to be a boon for the youth and professionals. "Impetus-led development is taking place in the entire country when it comes to transport and urban development", the Prime Minister said.

Remarking on the implementation of The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority in Kochi, the Prime Minister said that this authority will work to integrate all the modes of transport, such as metro, bus, waterway etc. "With this model of multimodal connectivity, the city of Kochi will have three direct benefits. This will reduce the travel time of the people of the city, reduce the traffic on the roads and reduce the pollution in the city. To protect the environment, India has taken the colossal pledge of net zero, it will also help in that. This will reduce the carbon footprint", the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that in the last eight years, the Central Government has continuously worked to make Metro the most prominent mode of urban transport. He also added that the central government has expanded the metro to other big cities of the state, and is not limited just to the capital. The Prime Minister remarked that the first metro in our country ran about 40 years ago and in the next 30 years, merely 250 km of metro routes were added. Emphasising the work done in the last 8 years, the Prime Minister said that more than 500 km of Metro routes have been laid in the country and work on the new route of more than 1000 km is taking place rapidly. "We are completely transforming Indian Railways. Today, railway stations in the country are also being developed like airports", the Prime Minister added.

Remarking on the long-standing demand of lakhs of devotees, the Prime Minister said it is a joyous occasion for devotees of Sabarimala from across the country and the world who wish to visit the shrine. "The doubling of the Ettumanoor-Chingavanam-Kottayam track will greatly facilitate the darshan of Lord Ayyappa", the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting the benefits, the Prime Minister said that tourism and trade make the most out of modern and better connectivity. Tourism is such an industry, in which poor, middle class, village, city, everyone joins, everyone earns. "Development of tourism in the Amrit Kaal will help a great deal in the development of the country", the Prime Minister added.