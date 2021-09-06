Fresh spell of rain expected in Central, west and northwest India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell is likely to begin over central, west and northwest India from Tuesday with the northern parts of the northwest likely to record heavy and widespread rains till Friday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over North & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours," the IMD said.

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogging in several areas; IMD predicts more rainfall

"Enhanced Rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 2 days and reduce in intensity & distribution thereafter," it added.

"Under the influence of west-northwestward movement of the likely Low Pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh during 06th-07th and north Marathawada, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region during 07th-09th September, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during 07th-08th, Maharashtra & Gujarat Region on 08th and Telangana on Sep 7," it added.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of northwest India with isolatedheavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and Jammu region and East Rajasthan during 07th to 09th September, 2021.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 9:27 [IST]