Fresh curbs to be imposed in Coimbatore following Kerala spike

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Coimbatore, Sep 01: After the announcement of the release of restrictions across the state to open all the shops including schools and colleges, Coimbatore district administration would start imposing fresh COVID-19 restriction September 1 onwards in the city and other areas.

Reports reveals that the Coimbatore to be imposed the fresh curbs following the rise in positive cases in neighbouring Kerala.

District administration has restricted the timings of the shop which was allowed to till 10 pm has reduced to 8am to 6pm.

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Sept 6: Cinema halls to operate at 50%, beaches to reopen

Hotels were also instructed to allow the customers to dine till 6 pm and to continue takeaways till 10 pm.

District collector G.S.Sameeran said that the essential shops are allowed to continue all the days and other should remain closed during week ends.

Also informed that the wholesale and Uzhavar Santhai shall function only 50 percent of farmers and traders.

District administration indulged with the Kerala stayed students in college and school hostel should produce their RT-PCR test reports to enter into the borders of the Coimbatore.