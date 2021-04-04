Fresh audio tape trouble for Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accuses EC of favouring BJP, asks why PM allowed to campaign on voting day

Kolkata, Apr 04: Citing some audio tapes, the BJP on Saturday alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.

"What has come out is so ugly that we just wish to say that Mamata Banerjee and her relatives have let down the people of West Bengal. She should apologise and seek forgiveness from people for cheating them," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters here.

He was referring to three audio tapes shown in a section of the media, and said they feature people considered close to the state government, including Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

There was no immediate response from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Such is the audacity of extortionists that in one such meeting an extortionist who is close to Abhishek Banerjee sat close to commissioner and was making illegal demands from various people who wish to invest or undertake a legal activity," Bhatia alleged.

The contents of these audiotapes show how an "extortion racket" is being run in an organised manner under the nose of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said.