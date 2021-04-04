YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fresh audio tape trouble for Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 04: Citing some audio tapes, the BJP on Saturday alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.

    Fresh audio tape trouble for Mamata Banerjee

    "What has come out is so ugly that we just wish to say that Mamata Banerjee and her relatives have let down the people of West Bengal. She should apologise and seek forgiveness from people for cheating them," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters here.

    PM Modi vs Mamata in Varanasi in 2024? Here's what Prime Minister has to sayPM Modi vs Mamata in Varanasi in 2024? Here's what Prime Minister has to say

    He was referring to three audio tapes shown in a section of the media, and said they feature people considered close to the state government, including Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

    There was no immediate response from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

    "Such is the audacity of extortionists that in one such meeting an extortionist who is close to Abhishek Banerjee sat close to commissioner and was making illegal demands from various people who wish to invest or undertake a legal activity," Bhatia alleged.

    The contents of these audiotapes show how an "extortion racket" is being run in an organised manner under the nose of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X