Fresh arrest warrant issued against BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: In fresh trouble, a Mohali court has issued a warrant against the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, ordering Punjab Police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

Bagga has been charged under Sections 153A, 505, 505(2), and 506 sections of the IPC.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

Condemning the arrest of its leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police here, the saffron party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and called him "a dictator".

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Bagga's arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener had "misused" the Punjab Police for personal benefit. "Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga's crime? He just asked for Kejriwal's clarification on his remarks on '(The) Kashmir Files'.

He was not allowed to wear a turban during the arrest," Gupta said, adding that the BJP will "not tolerate the insult to the turban".