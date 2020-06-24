Frequently going to toilet? A warning sign that you could be infected with Covid-19

New Delhi,June 24: As we all are aware of symptoms of coronavirus- these include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. The CDC noted that symptoms may appear two to 14 days "after exposure to the virus".

However, one warning sign you may have picked up the bug is to suffer from diarrhoea. Viruses, such as coronavirus, norovirus and rotavirus, can lead to this distressing symptom.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can tear through classrooms, cruise ships, and other crowded spaces, leaving vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps in its wake.

Symptoms of Norovirus Infection?

If you come down with a norovirus infection, you'll probably go from feeling completely healthy to absolutely miserable within a day or two after being exposed. Typical symptoms include nausea, vomiting (more often in children), watery diarrhea (more often in adults), and stomach cramps.

Other norovirus symptoms include:

Low-grade fever

Chills

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Most of these symptoms aren't serious, but diarrhea and vomiting can deplete your body of the fluid it needs, and you can become dehydrated. Children and the elderly are most susceptible to dehydration, as well as malnutrition from not getting enough nutrients.

How to prevent Norovirus Infection

Good hygiene is the key.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Carefully throw away any contaminated items (such as dirty diapers).

Wash raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

Clean and disinfect surfaces with a mixture of detergent and chlorine bleach