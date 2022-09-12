French foreign minister to visit India from Sep 13-15

Celebrated French Closer presses on the importance of being a dedicated learner

New Delhi, Sep 12:

New Delhi, Sep 12: Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna is scheduled to pay an official visit to India from 13-15 September. During her visit, the minister will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 14 September on bilateral, regional and international issues.

"Colonna's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors," said the ministry of external affairs in a press release.

The ministry also said, "India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high level consultations and growing convergences in various areas."

Colonna will also travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on 15 September.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 14:55 [IST]