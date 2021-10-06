Freestyle Stunt Rider Rohit Singh Chauhan On His Journey & Working With Aamir Khan

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Rohit Singh Chauhan is a 24-year-old professional MTB Freestyle Stunt Rider. He hails from Rajasthan and has worked very hard to excel in the spectacular sport. Rohit has been doing stunts for the past 12 years and reached this height in his professional life all by his hard work, practice and dedication.

Talking about his background, Rohit Singh Chauhan studied at Chitransh Public School in Jaipur. From his school days, bikes always excited Rohit, and he made up his made to make it a profession. When he started off, Rohit had no support from his family. But nothing stopped him from working on his passion and become successful.

With time, Freestyle stunt rider Rohit Singh Chauhan earned a good name for himself and made India proud. He won several competitions and performed stunts at different places in the country. He also got to be a part of an advertisement that featured Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Worked with Aamir Khan

About his journey and working with Aamir Khan, Rohit says, "I have showed my talents in many ways as I've performed on various songs and also worked with different brands. It takes a lot of physical energy and sweat to stay this flexible and keep performing stunts. After a lot of patience and hardwork, in year 2018, I got the opportunity to perform in an advertisment with Aamir khan. It was one of the proudest moments of my life."

Encouraging all Artists

Rohit Singh Chauhan says that people in India don't think of stunt riding as a sport. Every day, he works hard to show that it is also a sport and not just a hobby to show off. Rohit has put in a lot of effort to promote stunt riding and formed a team with different artists from different fields like dancers, beatboxers, rappers, and many more. His motive is to encourage people from all fields to keep going on, even if their own people refuse to believe in their talent.

Rohit Singh Chauhan says that during the pandemic, his work got affected. But he didn't lose hope as he knew that struggles are a part of life. He kept learning new skills while also performing stunt riding in limited space. Now that everything has opened up a bit, Rohit is out and doing what he loves the best. He wants to give out the message to every artist out there to believe in their dreams.

Rohit Singh Chauhan Instagram ID https://www.instagram.com/rohitchauhan_20

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 9:08 [IST]