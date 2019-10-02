Freedom a never ending struggle, tweets Chidambaram on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 02: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media case, on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi that also raised questions about democracy being hollowed out and wondered what lies next for India.

"Which way will India go? Freedom is a never ending struggle. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty," tweeted Chidambaram.

"The 21st century has eroded that hope. Democracy is being hollowed out in country after country - Venezuela, Russia, Myanmar, Turkey, Hungary and now even in the United States," he added.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

His arrest took place a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail pleas, saying that "facts of the case prima facie reveal that" he is the "kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case".

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of the investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore during his tenure as the finance minister under UPA-1.

In the INX media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Thereafter, the ED had last year lodged the money-laundering case in this regard.

His son Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the case and was arrested by the CBI on February 28 last year. Later, he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.