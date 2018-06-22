English

Fourth time in a row, Modi refuses to meet Kerala CM

Posted By:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has reportedly refused to give appointment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said reports. This is said to have been the fourth instance when the Kerala CM has been denied appointment with the Prime Minister. Vijayan, along with an all-party delegation, was instead asked to meet Food and Public Distribution Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan.

    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The all-party delegation was planning to meet PM Modi to discuss disparities in ration allocation meant for Kerala, reported News 18.

    It must be recalled that Vijayan was in Delhi along with Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Karnataka and Andra Pradesh even earlier this month to extend his support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was then on a Dharna against LG Anil Baijal. Kejriwal was on Dharna as he alleged that the LG was doing enough to end the strike of IAS officers in Delhi. Kejriwal finally ended his dharna on Tuesday following an assurance by Baijal's office.

    Vijayan was denied an appointment even in November 2016 when he sought a meeting with Modi over demonetisation.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 6:16 [IST]
