Four-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad, 10 feared trapped

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: At least ten people are feared trapped in the debris of a four-storey building which collapsed on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad. The collapsed building had 32 flats and as per reports a notice was issued earlier to vacate it.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the rescue operations are underway in full swing. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also left from Gandhinagar for Ahmedabad's Odhav area where the building collapsed

"10 people are feared trapped. Two people have been rescued from under the debris. There were total 32 flats in building, notice was given and it was vacated. It will later be ascertained how did they enter again today. Rescue operations are underway," Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt told the media.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that five NDRF teams have been deployed.

"Teams of municipal corporation, state govt, National Disaster Response Force & fire brigade are carrying out rescue ops. 5 NDRF teams are deployed. Reqd. machinery will be deployed immediately," the minister said.