Four NDFB terrorists convicted in Assam firing case

    New Delhi, Aug 29: A Special NIA court has convicted four NDFB terrorists. The sentencing would take place on September 7.

    The charge against the four persons was that they had fired indiscriminately upon the villagers of Santipur village, in Assam. 6 had died on the spot while 2 others had sustained injuries.

    The four persons to be convicted at Saju Bordoloi, Vishnu, Ahoy Basumutary, and Nitul Daimary. All of them belong to the proscribed organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

