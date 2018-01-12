Four judges behaving in "immature and childish" manner: Ex judge RS Sodhi

Former judge RS Sodhi on Friday came down heavily on four judges of the Supreme Court who voiced their dissent against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and called their behaviour "immature and childish".

Top judges of the Supreme Court on Friday voiced their dissent against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and said that they were left with no choice but to speak to the media. Supreme Court Judges Kurian Joseph, J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur spoke to the media at Tuglaq Lane in Delhi.

"Issues don't matter. It is their complaint on the administrative matter. They are only 4, there are 23 others. Four get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light. It is immature and childish behaviour..I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning," Sodhi told ANI.

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi said that it was a "shocking" matter.

"It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see the pain on their faces while they were speaking," he said.

The four judges earlier today expressed displeasure over the allocation of cases by CJI Dipak Mishra.

"There have been instances where case having far-reaching consequences for nation & the institution had been assigned by Chief Justice of this court selectively to benches 'of their preference' without rationale basis. This must be guarded against at all costs," the seven-page letter by the four aggrieved judges said.

All four said that there are several irregularities happening within the SC and CJI is not amenable to requests of the senior four. Justice Chelameswar said that they wanted the Chief Justice of India to rectify certain things. He also said that the CJI did not listen to them.

This is for the first time in the history of India that sitting judges of the SC are addressing the media.

Oneindia News