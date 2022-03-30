Benaulim gangrape case: Goa CM faces flak for asking parents of victims why were their daughters out so late

Four Delhi swimmers gang-rape Bengali nurse in Bengaluru; arrested

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The Sanjay Nagar police in Bengaluru have arrested four Delhi professional swimmers allegedly for gang-raping a nurse. The accused have been identified as Rajath, Shiv Rana, Dev Saroha and Yogesh Kumar, who are in the 20s.

As per the complaint, the victim had got in touch with Rajesh a week before the incident on a dating app, sources informed The Hindu. She met him for a dinner on March 24 at a hotel on New BEL Road.

After dinner, he invited her to his room where she was raped by four one after the other. The complaint was registered on March 25.

The victim claims that she sought her friends' help and was rescued in midnight after which she went to Sanjay Nagar police station. Police sources have confirmed the daily about sexual assault and rape.

The victim hails from Bengal and works as a nurse at a private hospital.

The four accused tried to escape once coming to know about the complaint and a special team was formed to nab them, The Indian Express reports. All four were arrested by the cops from different parts of Bengaluru.

"We are yet to find out whether they are state- or national-level swimmers. In Bengaluru, they had visited swimming pools in Sadashivanagar and Basavanagudi multiple times. The accused have been sent to judicial custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Vinayak Patil told The Indian Express.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:30 [IST]