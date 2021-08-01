Bengaluru: Four children of deceased Covid warriors receive scholarship

Delta variant may likely to spread in China, warns official

Bengaluru, Aug 01: Four children, whose parents had lost their lives while performing Covid duties, received a scholarship of up to Rs two lakh each in the first list of beneficiaries announced under the ''Kritagnya Awards'' programme, here.

Kritagnya is an initiative of Kauvery Hospital to recognise and honour the healthcare warriors from across the hospitals in Bengaluru. Announcing the scholarships, Dr.Vijayabaskaran, Chairman Organising Committee, Kritagnya and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said this is an ongoing scheme where the bereaved families of the Covid warriors can apply anytime.

"We will scrutinise the applications and will consider the deserving cases," he added.

Meanwhile, St.Johns Medical College and Hospital won the Best Innovation Award during pandemic in both the Clinical and Non-Clinical categories. Applications have been received for jobs by children of the deceased Covid warriors and are being scrutinised according to the preferences of the candidates, a Kauvery Hospital statement said.

Kritagnya is also partnered by Electronics City Industrial Township Authority, the Indian Medical Association and Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

Also receiving accolades were volunteers of ''Mercy Angels'' and ''Mercy Mission'', who had helped perform the last rites of Covid victims during the pandemic and nursing staff from KC General Hospital, it was stated.