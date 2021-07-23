Four Bills on Population Control to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than expected: Here's why

New Delhi, July 23: Three BJP Lok Sabha members and one from the JD(U) will on Friday move Private Members' Bills on population control. Out of the four only BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan is from Uttar Pradesh, which is also in the process of drafting a state population control Bill.

Incidentally, Kishan is the father of four children - three daughters and a son.

However, no further details were made available regarding Kishan's Bill in the Lok Sabha's updated list of Private Members' Business.

According to reports, the Bill that is proposed by Kishan's party colleague from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, seeks to set up a "National Population Planning Authority at the national level and a District Population Planning Committee in each district to encourage and promote family planning in order to ensure a population which is in tandem and commensurate with the resources and development of our nation".

Singh has two sons and a daughter.

Another MP from Bihar, JD(U)'s Dr Alok Kumar Suman, who has two sons, is also moving a Bill that is similar in wording, drawing attention to the "implications of population momentum on the prospects of national progress in the long run".

Suman's bill even mentions the need to "revitalize efforts towards promoting the small family norms of up to two children per eligible couple."

