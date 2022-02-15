YouTube
    Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Ending his 46-year-long association, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress.

    Kumar sent his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi this morning, saying he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

    The resignation comes close on the heels of another party leader R P N Singh quitting the Congress.

    In 1991, at the age of 37, he was appointed one of the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India. He has served as Indian National Congress party's National Spokesperson and Chairman of its Vichar Vibhag.

    As a legal counsel, he has argued important cases before the Supreme Court of India, including the Bhopal Gas Tragedy case, and has also represented major corporations in international arbitrations. He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2002.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
