Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in a road accident

Mumbai, Sep 04: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital, Palghar police officials told ANI.

The incident occurred on a bridge on the Surya river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed his shock over the death and said, "He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus. [sic]"

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in Maharashtra's Palghar area. A total of 4 people were there in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died: Palghar Police pic.twitter.com/7sE8PgPUno — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise. "So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

#WATCH | 4 people present inside vehicle that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar area, leading to the death of ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry & one Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. One Darius Pandole & Anayata Pandole injured: Palghar Police



(Video source: Palghar Dist Info Office) https://t.co/mWOib54hKa pic.twitter.com/zNjrN4S0dw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.